One person rescued after ‘mishap’ involving two Marine aircraft off Japanese coast

An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242 and a KC-130J Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 simulate an aerial refueling during a friendship festival at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 5, 2017.

One of seven crewmembers has been rescued during search-and-rescue efforts underway after a “mishap” involving a pair of Marine Corps aircraft off the coast of Japan.

The incident, which involved an F/A-18 Hornet and KC-130 Hercules aerial tanker that took off from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, happened about 2 a.m. during “regularly scheduled training,” a Marine Corps statement said.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said the aircraft collided midair and crashed into the Pacific Ocean about 60 miles south of Muroto Cape on Shikoku Island, according to The Associated Press.

Five crewmembers were aboard the Hercules and two were on the Hornet, the AP report said.

<element>

Japanese search-and-rescue aircraft immediately responded to the emergency, the Marine Corps statement said.

The recovered crewmember was being evaluated by medical authorities at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, according to a III Marine Expeditionary Force statement issued just before 9 a.m. local time.

“The search and rescue operations continue for the remaining six U.S. Marines who were aboard [the aircraft] … ” the statement said. “We are thankful for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's efforts as they immediately responded in the search and rescue operation.”

The incident is under investigation, the Marine Corps said.

The Marines refuel aircraft differently to the Air Force, said Carl Baker, executive director of the Pacific Forum think tank in Hawaii.

Instead of a boom extended from the fuselage, the KC-130 has hoses hanging from its wing tanks. When pilots want to refuel, they steer a boom attached to the front of their aircraft into a drogue receptacle that looks like a basket on the end of the KC-130’s refueling hose, he said.

“They don’t get as close [as refueling Air Force planes] because the thing runs out quite a way from the back of the airplane,” he said.

However, refueling is a dangerous operation, Baker said.

Videos of refueling mishaps show drogue baskets slamming into planes and broken hoses whipping around like angry snakes spraying aircraft with fuel.

Baker said refuelers have crashed in the past but that he isn’t aware of an aircraft going down during refueling.

