GALLERY
On historic visit to Pearl Harbor, Japan PM tours DPAA facility
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 28, 2016
While on a historic visit to Pearl Harbor, Japan’s prime minister toured the facilities at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency facility this week.
Shinzo Abe and his delegation visited the DPAA facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii a day before he became the first Japanese leader to publicly view the USS Arizona Memorial.
During the tour, Abe signed the DPAA guestbook and posed for photos with U.S. Army Brig. General Mark Spindler, DPAA’s deputy director. Spindler and other agency anthropologists briefed Abe and Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on the operations at the facility and the agency’s mission to recover missing personnel.
The U.S. and Japan are ready to cooperate on collecting the remains of war dead in the Asia-Pacific region, the Japan Times reported.
U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Spindler, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) deputy director, briefs Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on the agency's recovery operations at the DPAA facility as part of his visit to Hawaii, Dec. 26, 2016. Abe is the first Japanese leader to publicly view the site of the Pearl Harbor Attack since 1951. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation.
Kathrine Dodd/U.S. Air Force photo
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Military to execute former soldier murder-rapist Ronald Gray, after 8-year delay
Final farewell: Green Beret killed in Jordan is laid to rest at Arlington
Marking the first night of Hanukkah in Kabul
Army-Navy rivalry takes center stage in 'America's Game'
2 California Guard soldiers sentenced in plot to sell guns to Mexican cartel
Congress passes gutted veterans reform bill