On historic visit to Pearl Harbor, Japan PM tours DPAA facility

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, center, and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, right, receive a briefing from Dr. John Byrd, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory senior manager,on the identification process during a tour of the agency’s facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as part of his visit to Hawaii, Dec. 26, 2016. Abe is the first Japanese leader to publicly view the site of the Pearl Harbor Attack since 1951. The mission of DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation.

While on a historic visit to Pearl Harbor, Japan’s prime minister toured the facilities at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency facility this week.

Shinzo Abe and his delegation visited the DPAA facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii a day before he became the first Japanese leader to publicly view the USS Arizona Memorial.

During the tour, Abe signed the DPAA guestbook and posed for photos with U.S. Army Brig. General Mark Spindler, DPAA’s deputy director. Spindler and other agency anthropologists briefed Abe and Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on the operations at the facility and the agency’s mission to recover missing personnel.

The U.S. and Japan are ready to cooperate on collecting the remains of war dead in the Asia-Pacific region, the Japan Times reported.

