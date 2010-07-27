Kadena switching to DBIDS base access system

KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa — In the future, persons wanting to enter this sprawling air base will have to register their identification cards.

The 18th Wing announced Wednesday that more than 60,000 people across Okinawa currently access Kadena. However, for increased security, they all must now register with the Defense Biometrics Identification System. That includes all active-duty military personnel, civilian Department of Defense employees, family members, Master Labor Contractors, Indirect Hire Employees, local national contractors and retirees.

The registration process begins Monday and runs through March 1, according to 18th Wing Public Affairs.

Officials said the DBIDS scanning is scheduled to start on random basis in December and 100 percent scanning will begin March 1.

The DOD program is being initiated throughout the Air Force. Kadena is the last Air Force base in Japan to begin using the system. Bases in South Korea have been using it for years.

All ID card holders must be fingerprinted and registered in person. Air Force units will hold registration sessions first and Marine and Army units will follow at a later date, the Air Force said in a release. “It’s a very large enrollment process and we have to capture everyone who requires access to Kadena,” the release stated. “Right now we’re focusing on Kadena proper.“

There are no plans at the moment to extend the system to access other military bases on Okinawa, officials said.

All MLC, Indirect Hire Employees and local national contractors with USFJ 98EJ identification on island who are authorized access to Kadena must bring their identification card to the visitor center at Kadena’s Gate 1, where they will be issued a new ID. DOD card holders will be able to register with their units at dates to be determined later. However, they can also go to the Pass and ID office at the Visitors Center daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to register.

The Keystone Theater and Schilling Community Center will also be used for registration at the following dates and times:

• Keystone Theater – Aug. 2-13 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Aug 26, 27, 30 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Schilling Community Center: Aug. 16, 18, 20, 23 and 25 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• From September to March people can register for DBIDS at the Keystone Theater between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those newly assigned to Kadena will register for DBIDS during orientation sessions for newcomers.

For more information on the DBIDS implementation, call DSN 634-3437 or e-mail 18SFS.pass.registration@kadena.af.mil.

