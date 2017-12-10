Officials from UN, North Korea agree situation is dangerous
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 10, 2017
UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations says its political chief and North Korea's foreign minister agree that the current situation on the Korean peninsula is the most dangerous security issue in the world.
U.N. Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman returned Friday from a four-day visit to North Korea, where he met with officials including North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Saturday that Feltman and his hosts agreed that the Korean situation is "the most tense and dangerous peace and security issue" in the world today."
Feltman's visit came at a time of high tension between North Korea, South Korea, Japan and the United States, sparked by North Korea's frequent missile launches.
Dujarric says Feltman told the North Koreans there can only be a diplomatic solution.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Ex-aide: Rep. Franks offered $5m to carry his child
Citing national security concerns, Air Force Space Command demands a stable budget
US tankers deal with the cold, wild dogs as they train in remote area of Romania
Gold Star families, wounded veterans visit Kabul base
Firefighters begin to turn the tide on Southern California wildfires
Jerusalem decision dominates discussion at global security conference in Bahrain