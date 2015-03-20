Number of homeless rises to 45,000 after Indonesia earthquake
By STEPHEN WRIGHT | Associated Press | Published: December 10, 2016
JAKARTA, Indonesia — At least 45,000 people have been displaced by the powerful earthquake that hit Indonesia's Aceh province, authorities said Saturday, as the government and aid agencies pooled efforts to meet the basic survival needs of shaken communities.
The estimate of the number of homeless people continues to grow while relief efforts fan out across the three districts near the epicenter of Wednesday's magnitude-6.5 quake, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a news conference.
"The basic needs of refugees must be met during the evacuation," the agency said in statement.
Humanitarian groups are now coordinating their efforts from a main command post in the worst affected district Pidie Jaya, the agency said.
At least 100 people were killed and hundreds injured in the quake, which also destroyed or damaged more than 11,000 buildings, mostly homes but also several hundred mosques and schools. The displaced are staying in temporary shelters and mosques or with relatives.
On Saturday, sniffer dogs were again used in the search for bodies and possible survivors in the devastated town of Meureudu, where a market filled with shop houses was largely flattened. Four other locations in Pidie Jaya are also the focus of search efforts.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled Friday to worst-hit areas of the province and promised to rebuild communities.
Australia's government said on Saturday it will provide 1 million Australian dollars ($750,000) of humanitarian aid through the Indonesian Red Cross.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Australia is ready to respond to additional requests for assistance from the Indonesian government.
Rescuers use heavy machine to search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pidie Jaya, Aceh province, Indonesia, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. A strong undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early on Wednesday, killing a number of people and causing dozens of buildings to collapse.
Heri Juanda/AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Veterans arrive at Standing Rock to help protesters brace for winter
Panel urges President-elect Trump to improve nation's cybersecurity
Army chief of staff visits Bragg, tells troops to be ready
NATO seeks closer cooperation with EU ahead of Trump inauguration
White House: 9/11 law permits US attacks on extremists
USO ends popular leisure tours at 3 centers in Germany