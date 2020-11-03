North Korean captured by South Korean military, according to media report

Concertina and barbed wire top a fence near the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

South Korea’s military captured a North Korean who crossed the border Wednesday, according to the Yonhap news agency in the south.

The South Koreans issued an alert Wednesday morning after detecting signs of infiltration near the border with North Korea, according to local media reports.

“An unidentified individual was detected by the military's surveillance equipment near the border … and the military issued an anti-infiltration alert for the regions,” Yonhap reported, citing the nation’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The North Korean-focused NK News website tweeted that the signs of infiltration were in the eastern border area. A spokeswoman for the area told Stars and Stripes the incident took place near the Goseong Unification Observatory.

The South’s Ministry of National Defense told journalists that South Korean troops are conducting an operation in the area, according to the news service.

news@stripes.com

Twitter: @starsandstripes