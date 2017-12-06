North Korea warns war is ‘established fact’ day after US bombing drills

Two U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, drop munitions at the Pilsung Range, South Korea on Aug. 31, 2017.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea warned that war has become “an established fact” as it lashed out Thursday against U.S. bombing drills and recent tough talk by Trump administration officials.

The statement came a day after the Air Force sent a supersonic bomber to join state-of-the-art fighter jets in a show of force over the divided peninsula.

A North Korean foreign ministry official said the military drills and "bellicose remarks" by U.S. officials “cannot be interpreted in any other way but as a warning to us to be prepared for a war on the Korean peninsula.”

The reclusive communist state broke more than two months of relative calm last month when it test-fired its third intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea.

It also launched two other ICBMs, sent two intermediate-range missiles soaring over Japan and conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test earlier this year.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said over the weekend that the North’s pursuit of long-range nuclear capabilities poses the “greatest immediate threat” to the United States.

He said the potential for military conflict is “increasing every day, which means that we’re in a race.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham made similar statements on Sunday and called for the evacuation of U.S. military families to get them out of “harm’s way.” The Pentagon said it has no plans to do so.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo also said Saturday that U.S. intelligence agencies believe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doesn't have a good idea about how tenuous his situation is domestically and internationally.

North Korea usually issues bellicose statements after what it sees as provocations by the United States. But President Donald Trump and senior administration officials have increasingly matched its tone as tensions have risen to the highest level in decades.

"The large-scale nuclear war exercises conducted by the U.S. in succession are creating touch-and-go situation on the Korean peninsula and series of violent war remarks coming from the U.S. high-level politicians amid such circumstances have made an outbreak of war on the Korean peninsula an established fact,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency quoted the official as saying.

“The remaining question now is: when will the war break out," the spokesman said.

The official also reiterated North Korea’s insistence that its nuclear weapons program is for self-defense, saying “we do not wish for a war but shall not hide from it.”

“If the U.S. does not want to be burnt to death by the fire it ignites, it would better behave with prudence and caution,” the report said.

The B-1B Lancer took part in a simulated bombing drill as U.S. and South Korean air forces are conducting annual war games with more than 200 war planes known as Vigilant Ace.

The United States sent F-22 Raptors and F-35s to join the exercise, which ends Friday, for the first time.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel