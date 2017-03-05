North Korea test-fires ‘several’ missiles into sea, report says

In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, a mock North Korea's Scud-B missile, center left, and South Korean missiles are displayed at Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea on Monday, March 6, 2017, fired a projectile into the waters off its east coast, South Korea's military said, in an apparent missile test that comes days after Washington and Seoul began huge military drills that Pyongyang insists are an invasion rehearsal.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea reportedly test-fired “several” missiles that flew more than 600 miles before crashing into the sea on Monday, days after it vowed to retaliate against annual U.S.-South Korean war games.

At least one of the projectiles could have been an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to an unidentified defense ministry official quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

It was the second launch in three weeks and comes as officials say President Donald Trump’s administration is weighing a new approach to dealing with the defiant communist state.

The projectiles were launched from North Korea’s Dongchang-ri long-range missile site at 7:36 a.m. and flew about 620 miles before landing in the sea off the east coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

"We are conducting an analysis on the projectiles to determine their type and other specifications,” the statement said. “It will take a while before we come up with a final analysis (based on U.S. satellite data).”

The military said it was still analyzing the type and flight range of the missile. But an unidentified defense ministry official told Yonhap that it could be an ICBM.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s speech that the country was in the “final stages” of preparing to test-launch an ICBM, which would bring it alarmingly closer to its goal of targeting the U.S. mainland with a nuclear-tipped missile.

Pyongyang threatened last week to conduct more test launches in response to military exercises between Seoul and Washington that began on Wednesday and are due to last through April.

“New types of strategic weapons will soar” if the annual drills continue, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in a commentary on Friday.

North Korea claims the military exercises are a rehearsal for an invasion, despite U.S. and South Korean insistence that they are defensive in nature.

Pyongyang also is angry over the allies’ plans to station an advanced U.S. missile defense system known as THAAD in the South.

Tensions have been high since last year, when the North conducted two underground nuclear explosions and test-launched some two-dozen missiles.

It also fired an intermediate-range missile into the sea on Feb. 12 in the first launch since Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

The launch of an ICBM, if confirmed, would be a sharp escalation.

Acting South Korean President Hwang Kyo-ahn announced plans to chair a meeting of the National Security Council’s standing committee to discuss a response to the reported launch.

The Koreas are divided by the world’s most fortified border and remain technically at war after the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty. The U.S. has about 28,500 servicemembers stationed in the South.

