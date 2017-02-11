North Korea test-fires ballistic missile, reports say

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea’s military said.

It would be the first launch since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, posing a major foreign policy test for his new administration.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched around 7:55 a.m. from the western region of Banghyeon in North Pyongan province, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

The military said it has not yet identified the type of missile or its flight path.

"The military is determining if the missile is the Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile," a military source told the news agency.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that the country was in the “final stages” of preparations to test an intercontinental missile.

But military officials and many experts have said the communist state was more likely to launch an intermediate range missile like the Musudan, which it test-fired several times last year.

The launch comes after Trump said defeating the nuclear threat from North Korea is a “very, very high priority” after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington last week.

Tensions have been high since North Korea conducted two underground nuclear tests and tried to test-fired some two dozen ballistic missiles last year.

