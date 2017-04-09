North Korea says Syria airstrikes prove its nukes justified
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 9, 2017
PYONGYANG, North Korea -- North Korea has vowed to bolster its defenses to protect itself against airstrikes like the ones President Donald Trump ordered against an air base in Syria.
The North called the airstrikes "absolutely unpardonable" and said it proves that its nuclear weapons are justified to protect the country against Washington's "evermore reckless moves for a war."
The comments were made by a Foreign Ministry official and carried by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Sunday. The report did not name the official, which is common in KCNA reports.
