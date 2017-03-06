North Korea says missile launch was training drill targeting US bases in Japan

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Tuesday that a missile barrage was a training exercise aimed at U.S. bases in Japan and was supervised by leader Kim Jong Un.

At least four medium-range ballistic missiles flew about 620 miles and reached an altitude of 160 miles after being launched Monday morning from the Dongchang-ri long-range missile site in the North, South Korean military officials said.

North Korea’s state-run news agency said the “rocket launching drill” was conducted by Hwasong artillery units “tasked to strike the bases of the U.S. imperialist aggressor forces in Japan in contingency.”

The North Korean leader was briefed on the launching plan and gave an order to start the drill after touring the ballistic rocket launching grounds, the Korean Central News Agency added.

“Feasting his eyes on the trails of ballistic rockets, he appreciated that Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force are very good at organizing and commanding fire strikes and strictly ensuring rapid and simultaneous fire strikes,” it said.

KCNA quoted Kim as saying “the four ballistic rockets launched simultaneously are so accurate that they look like acrobatic flying corps in formation.”

As usual, the report did not specify the date of the drill, but missile tests are usually announced by its state media the day after they happen.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said all four missiles splashed down in the Sea of Japan, but he would not confirm whether that was the total number of missiles launched. Another U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the missiles splashed down about 200 miles off Japan's coast and at least one was detected and tracked by the USS Curtis Wilbur, a guided-missile destroyer, which was nearby.

The United States, Japan and South Korea strongly condemned the launches — the second to strike since President Donald Trump took office.

The new U.S. administration is weighing a new approach to dealing with the communist state, which has shown surprising progress in its nuclear-weapons program since last year despite diplomatic pressure and U.N. Security Council sanctions aimed at stopping it.

North Korea has threatened retaliation for annual U.S.-South Korean war games that began last week. It alleges the military exercises are a rehearsal for an invasion despite insistence by Washington and Seoul that they are defensive in nature.

Tensions have been high since last year, when the North conducted two underground nuclear explosions and test-launched some two-dozen missiles. It also fired an intermediate-range missile into the sea on Feb. 12.

The U.S. maintains about 28,000 servicemembers in South Korea, which remains technically at war with the North after the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

Stars and Stripes reporter Tara Copp contributed to this report.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel

