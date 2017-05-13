North Korea launches missile in test for South Korea’s new president

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a missile that flew more than 430 miles before splashing in the sea Sunday, handing South Korea’s new president his first major security challenge.

The missile test came less than a week after South Koreans elected a new president, Moon Jae-in, who favors a softer approach in dealing with the North’s nuclear weapons program.

Moon immediately convened a meeting of the National Security Council.

The missile was launched from an area in Kusong, north of Pyongyang, U.S. Pacific Command said.

“The type of missile is being assessed and the flight was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile,” command spokesman Marine Maj. Rob Shuford said in a statement.

He added that the United States is committed to working with its allies in South Korea and Japan to maintain security.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile flew more than 430 miles, according to the Yonhap news agency.

“Our military is maintaining a full defense posture, closely monitoring the North Korean military’s move,” it added.

The launch signals defiance as North Korea has conducted two underground nuclear tests and launched dozens of missiles since last year despite mounting U.N. sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

Moon and President Donald Trump have vowed to work together to rein in the growing threat from the North.

