North Korea launches ICBM; Mattis cites threat to US

North Korea launched what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile early Wednesday, abruptly ending a 10-week pause in testing and escalating tensions already at their highest level in decades.

Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said that the missile was fired from Sain Ni and traveled more than 600 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan. Japan said it may have landed within its Economic Exclusion Zone about 200 miles off its coast.

It was North Korea's first missile launch since it fired an intermediate range missile over Japan on Sept. 15. It raised tensions in North Asia at a time when diplomats were hopeful that the lull in testing might signal the North’s willingness to resume diplomacy over the country nuclear weapons program.

U.S. officials have suggested the idea of direct talks with North Korea if it showed restraint.

The Pentagon said its initial assessment indicated the missile was an ICBM. That would be a major provocation since it would indicate North Korea is making progress on a nuclear-capable missile that could strike mainland United States – something President Donald Trump has vowed will never happen.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the North Korean rocket flew higher “than any previous shot they’ve taken.”

“It’s a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world basically,” Mattis said. “But the bottom line is it’s a continued effort to build a ballistic missile threat that endangers world peace and certainly the United States.”

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the U.S. and South Korean militaries were studying data from the launch and that it was fired from an area near North Korea’s capital Pyongyang. In response, it said South Korea conducted a "precision-strike" drill, without elaborating.

South Korea's presidential office said it was holding a National Security Council meeting at 6 a.m. Wednesday local time to discuss the launch.

The test triggered emergency alerts in Japan warning residences of the missile launch, The Washington Post reported from Tokyo.

U.S. and Japanese officials had been expecting another test since signals monitoring indicated the North Koreans were preparing for a new test.

North Korea had accelerated its missile testing program this year but suspended those tests in September after a missile flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island on Sept. 15. The pause raised hopes that North Korea might be willing to turn to diplomacy to resolve tensions over its missile and nuclear weapons program.

Until the September pause the North Koreans had launched about 20 missiles since February. They included an intercontinental ballistic missile, launched on July 4, which it claimed could strike a target in the United States.

On Sept. 3 the North Korea detonated what was widely believed to be a hydrogen bomb and threatened another test over the Pacific.

Last week the Trump administration declared North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism, further straining ties between governments that are still technically at war despite the end of active combat in the Korean peninsula in 1953. The U.S. Washington also imposed new sanctions on North Korean shipping firms and Chinese trading companies dealing with the North.

North Korea called the terror designation a "serious provocation" that justifies its development of nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday, South Korea’s unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon said the North was on the verge of achieving full nuclear capability, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that could carry a nuclear warhead.

Cho acknowledged that many experts believe the North still needs several years to master the technology needed for an operational intercontinental ballistic missile that could deliver a warhead to the United States or its allies.

“But they are developing their nuclear weapons at a faster-than-expected pace and we cannot rule out the possibility that North Korea may declare the completion of its nuclear program in 2018,” Cho told reporters in Seoul.

