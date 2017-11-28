North Korea launches another missile in 1st test since mid-September

North Korea launched what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile early Wednesday in its first test since mid-September when it sent a missile streaking over Japan, according to U.S. and South Korean officials.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying the missile was fired from South Pyongan province in an eastward direction.

No further details were released.

In Washington, Pentagon spokesman Col. Robert Manning said the U.S. detected a “probable missile launch” from North Korea” at approximately 1:17 p.m. EST. Manning said the initial assessment was it was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

“The missile was launched from Sain Ni, North Korea, and traveled about 1,000 km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, within Japan's Economic Exclusion Zone (EEZ). We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment of the launch,” Manning said in a statement. “The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America, our territories or our allies.”

The Japanese prime minister’s office tweeted that "North Korea launched a missile that has the possibility of arriving in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of our country."

The test triggered emergency alerts in Japan warning residences of the missile launch, The Washington Post reported from Tokyo.

U.S. and Japanese officials had been expecting another test since signals monitoring indicated the North Koreans were preparing for a new test.

North Korea had accelerated its missile testing program this year but suspended those tests in September after a missile flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island on Sept. 15. The pause raised hopes that North Korea might be willing to turn to diplomacy to resolve tensions over its missile and nuclear weapons program.

Until the September pause the North Koreans had launched about 20 missiles since February. They included an intercontinental ballistic missile, launched on July 4, which it claimed could strike a target in the United States.

On Sept. 3 the North Korea detonated what was widely believed to be a hydrogen bomb and threatened another test over the Pacific.

Last week North Korea denounced President Donald Trump’s decision to put Pyongyang back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism which pave the way for additional sanctions against the communist state. It was unclear whether the pause was politically motivated or taken for technical reasons.

On Tuesday, South Korea’s unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon said the North was on the verge of achieving full nuclear capability, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that could carry a nuclear warhead.

Cho acknowledged that many experts believe the North still needs several years to master the technology needed for an operational intercontinental ballistic missile that could deliver a warhead to the United States or its allies.

“But they are developing their nuclear weapons at a faster-than-expected pace and we cannot rule out the possibility that North Korea may declare the completion of its nuclear program in 2018,” Cho told reporters in Seoul.

