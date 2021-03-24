North Korea fires unidentified projectile off its eastern coast

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off its eastern coast, the South’s military said Thursday morning.

The announcement by the Joint Chiefs of Staff was issued just after 7:30 a.m. No other information was immediately available.

The launch comes less than a week after Pyongyang fired multiple short-range missiles in the wake of a visit to Seoul by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

North Korea topped a list of issues they tackled with their South Korean counterparts.

The allies’ goals are clear, Blinken said: the denuclearization of North Korea, reducing the threat that country presents and “improving the lives of all Koreans, including North Koreans who suffer systematic abuses at the hands of their leaders.”



This story will be updated.

news@stripes.com

Twitter: @starsandstripes

