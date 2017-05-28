North Korea fires short-range missile in ninth test this year

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a short-range missile that crashed in the sea off the divided peninsula’s east coast on Monday, a day after the U.S. defense secretary warned a conflict with the communist state would be “catastrophic.”

The persistent missile tests — with nine so far this year — underscore Pyongyang’s defiance as the international community weighs new sanctions to stop its nuclear weapons program.

The missile was fired near the eastern Wonsan airfield and was tracked for six minutes before crashing in the sea, according to the U.S. Pacific Command.

The Japanese government condemned the launch, saying the missile was believed to have fallen into its exclusive maritime economic zone.

“We cannot tolerate repeated provocations,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, according to the Kyodo news agency. Suga said no damage to aircraft or ships in the area had been reported.

South Korea’s military said the missile appeared to be a type of Scud that traveled about 280 miles and reached an altitude of 75 miles, although it was still analyzing more information.

“Our military is keeping a close watch on the possibility of an additional provocation by North Korea and is maintaining full preparedness,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the latest launch, according to the White House.

North Korea has stepped up the pace of its efforts to develop a missile that could deliver a nuclear warhead to the U.S. mainland.

Despite U.N. Security Council resolutions and sanctions, the communist state has conducted two nuclear tests and fired more than 30 missiles since last year.

Pyongyang also claimed Sunday that it had successfully tested a new anti-aircraft weapon system that could be mass produced to guard against U.S. air power.

Mattis, speaking on the CBS program “Face the Nation” aired Sunday, said North Korea’s weapons program gets better with each test.

He also said the Trump administration was pursuing a diplomatic resolution, saying a conflict with North Korea would be “probably the worst kind of fighting in most people's lifetimes.”

The United States has deployed warships and other military hardware amid the rising tensions.

“We are working with the international community to deal with this issue,” he said, calling North Korea a threat to the region as well as the United States.

“The bottom line is it would be a catastrophic war if this turns into a combat if we’re not able to resolve this situation through diplomatic means,” he added.

The U.N. Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's "flagrant and provocative defiance" of resolutions banning it from using ballistic missile technology and vowed to impose new sanctions.

Monday’s launch also was the third since South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office on May 10, vowing a more moderate approach toward dealing with the North.

Moon convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the latest missile launch.

South Korea — which remains in a state of war with the North after their 1950-53 conflict ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty — announced last week that it will allow a civic group to offer help in fighting malaria to the North. It was the first government approval of cross-border civilian exchanges since the North conducted its fourth nuclear test in January 2016.

Following Monday’s missile test, the Unification Ministry said the government will maintain a flexible stance on civilian exchanges even as it deals strongly with North Korea’s provocations.

“Our plan is to consider civilian exchanges with flexibility in a cope that does not damage the framework of the international community’s sanctions on North Korea,” ministry spokesman Lee Duk-haeng said, according to the Yonhap news agency.

