North Korea fires short-range missile in 9th test this year

A North Korean flag flutters on the top of a 160-meter (533-foot) tower in North Korea as it is pictured from the demilitarized zone on May 27, 2009.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a missile that flew about 280 miles before apparently crashing in Japanese waters on Monday, officials said.

The launch – the ninth so far this year – ratchets up tensions and complicates South Korea’s new president's moves toward engagement with the rival state.

The short-range ballistic missile was fired near the eastern Wonsan airfield and was tracked for six minutes before crashing in the sea, according to the U.S. Pacific Command.

The Japanese government condemned the launch, saying the missile was believed to have fallen into its exclusive economic zone.

“We cannot tolerate repeated provocations,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said according to the Kyodo news agency. Suga said no damage to aircraft or ships in the area had been reported.

South Korea’s military said the missile appeared to be a Scud that traveled about 280 miles, although it was still analyzing more information.

“Our military is keeping a close watch on the possibility of an additional provocation by North Korea and is maintaining full preparedness,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the latest launch, according to the White House.

North Korea has stepped up the pace of its efforts to develop a missile that could deliver a nuclear warhead to the U.S. mainland.

Despite U.N. Security Council resolutions and sanctions, the communist state has conducted two nuclear tests and fired more than 30 missiles since last year.

Pyongyang also claimed Sunday that it had successfully tested a new anti-aircraft weapon system that could be mass produced to guard against U.S. air power.

The defiance has dealt a blow to South Korea’s new President Moon Jae-in’s hopes to move toward dialogue with the North.

South Korea announced last week that it will allow a civic group to offer help in fighting malaria to the North. It is the first government approval of cross-border civilian exchanges since the North conducted its fourth nuclear test in January 2016.

Moon ordered the National Security Council to convene a meeting to discuss the latest missile launch.

