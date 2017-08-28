North Korea fires missile over Japan, ratcheting up tensions

This undated image released in May by the Korean Central News Agency shows a missile being launched from North Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan on Tuesday, the Pentagon said.

It was the second launch in three days, raising tensions over the communist state’s nuclear weapons program.

The Japanese government issued an alert for residents in some prefectures to take cover.

The missile was launched eastward from an area in Pyongyang, the Yonhap News Agency quoted South Korea’s military as saying.

“We can confirm that the missile launched by North Korea flew over Japan,” Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said in an email. He said the military was still assessing the details.

Japan has confirmed that North Korea launched a missile toward the northeastern direction from its western coast around 5:58 a.m. this morning, said Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga during a news conference immediately after the launch.

Officials believe the missile fell 1180 kilometers east of Cape Erimo in Hokkaido around 6:12 a.m., he said.

"No fallen objects have been confirmed in our territory as of now," Suga said. "No information on damages to ships and aircraft passing nearby have been confirmed.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters Tuesday morning the Japanese government would "immediately collect and analyze information" about the launch.

"We will expend all possible means to protect lives of the Japanese people," he said.

The Japanese government's emergency information network system sent out alerts of the launch at 6:02 a.m. stating, "missile launch. Missile launch. North Korea seemed to have launched missile. Please evacuate into substantial buildings or basements."

Then at 6:14 a.m., another alert was sent out stating, "Missile passing. Missile passing. Missile seemed to have passed over this area. If unknown objects are found, do not go near them and notify the police and fire department immediately."

The affected areas were Hokkaido, Aomori, Irate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Niigata and Nagano prefectures.

Those, who have signed up for or have disaster-notification applications on their cellphones received the alert.

North Korea test-fired three short-range missiles on Saturday in what was seen as a protest against U.S.-South Korean war games taking place on the divided peninsula.

South Korea’s presidential office has convened a National Security Council Meeting.

Tuesday’s launch was a blow to U.S. and South Korean efforts to restart long-stalled negotiations with the North, which has demonstrated rapid progress in its efforts to develop a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the U.S. mainland.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left the door open for talks even after Saturday’s missile test.

“We're going to continue our peaceful pressure campaign, as I have described it, working with allies and working with China as well to see if we can bring the regime in Pyongyang to the negotiating table with a view to begin a dialogue on a different future for the Korean Peninsula and for North Korea,” Tillerson said Sunday.

Stars and Stripes reporters Hana Kusumoto and Ken Kuniyoshi contributed to this report.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel