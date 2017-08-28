North Korea fires missile over Japan in major escalation

This undated image released in May by the Korean Central News Agency shows a missile being launched from North Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a missile over Japan on Tuesday, a major escalation in its standoff with the United States and allies over its nuclear weapons program.

It was the second launch in three days and came as the United States and South Korea are wrapping up joint war games on the divided peninsula.

The Japanese government issued an alert for residents in some prefectures to take cover.

The missile was launched eastward from an area near the airport in the capital, Pyongyang, the Yonhap News Agency quoted South Korea’s military as saying.

It flew more than 1,677 miles at a maximum altitude of 342 miles, Yonhap said. That’s a departure from recent missiles launched at a steep angle in an apparent bid to avoid flying over Japanese territory.

“We can confirm that the missile launched by North Korea flew over Japan,” Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said in an email. He said the military was still assessing the details.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the missile flew for nearly 15 minutes before splashing into the ocean off the coast of Hokkaido.

"No fallen objects have been confirmed in our territory as of now," Suga said, adding that no damages to nearby ships or aircraft had been reported.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the launch an “act of violence” and a “serious and grave threat” that harms peace and security in the region.

He also said the Japanese government had a “full grasp of the missile movement immediately after the launch” would "collect and analyze information" about the incident.

"We took appropriate measures to protect the lives of the people," he added.

Japan will call for an emergency meeting at the United Nations and seek additional pressure against North Korea, Abe said.

The Japanese government's emergency information network system sent out alerts of the launch at 6:02 a.m.

“Missile launch. Missile launch. North Korea seemed to have launched missile. Please evacuate into substantial buildings or basements,” they said.

Another alert was sent out at 6:14 a.m., stating: "Missile passing. Missile passing. Missile seemed to have passed over this area. If unknown objects are found, do not go near them and notify the police and fire department immediately."

The affected areas were Hokkaido, Aomori, Irate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Niigata and Nagano prefectures.

North Korea test-fired three short-range missiles on Saturday in what was seen as a protest against U.S.-South Korean war games taking place on the divided peninsula.

South Korea’s presidential office has convened a National Security Council Meeting.

Tuesday’s launch was a blow to U.S. and South Korean efforts to restart long-stalled negotiations with the North, which has demonstrated rapid progress in its efforts to develop a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the U.S. mainland.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left the door open for talks even after Saturday’s missile test.

“We're going to continue our peaceful pressure campaign, as I have described it, working with allies and working with China as well to see if we can bring the regime in Pyongyang to the negotiating table with a view to begin a dialogue on a different future for the Korean Peninsula and for North Korea,” Tillerson said Sunday.

U.S. commanders also have expressed hopes that diplomatic pressure would curb the North’s activities, while warning they are preparing military options.

A ban on Americans traveling to North Korea also is due to take effect on Friday. The U.S. government said the ban was due to the risk of “long-term detention” in the North after the death of American university student Otto Warmbier.

Stars and Stripes reporters Hana Kusumoto and Ken Kuniyoshi contributed to this report.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel