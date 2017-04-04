North Korea fires missile into the sea on eve of US-China summit

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a presumed medium-range ballistic missile into the sea of its east coast Wednesday, sending a defiant message on the eve of a U.S.-China summit.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the test in an unusually terse statement.

“North Korea launched yet another intermediate range ballistic missile. The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment,” he said in a statement posted on the State Department’s website.

The U.S. Pacific Command said it had detected and tracked the launch of a single ballistic missile at a land-based facility near the east coast city of Sinpo.

“The missile was tracked until it landed in the Sea of Japan,” the command said in a statement. It said the missile flew for nine minutes.

“Initial assessments indicate that the type of missile was a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM),” it said.

The command said it was committed to working with its South Korean and Japanese allies to maintain security.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile flew nearly 40 miles before splashing into the sea.

Sinpo is a port city and home to a shipyard where North Korea is developing submarines. But the JCS said the missile was fired from the ground, not underwater.

The missile test comes as North Korea watchers had been on alert for a provocation as President Donald Trump is expected to press Chinese President Xi Jinping to do more to rein in Pyongyang at a two-day summit that begins tomorrow.

South Korea convened an emergency National Security Council meeting to discuss the missile test. Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn also ordered the nation’s troops to strengthen their combat readiness.

This was North Korea’s third missile test this year as it persists with its nuclear weapons program despite international condemnation and punishing economic sanctions.

The North also conducted two nuclear tests last year, and experts have said satellite imagery shows it is ready to carry out another one at any time.

The United States maintains about 28,500 servicemembers in South Korea, which remains technically at war with the North after the 1950-53 conflict between the countries ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

