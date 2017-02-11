North Korea fires missile into sea in first test since Trump took office

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Sunday in its first major show of force since President Donald Trump took office.

The test launch broke a nearly four-month period of relative calm militarily on the divided peninsula, posing a major foreign-policy challenge for the new U.S. administration.

Trump, who was meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida, pledged solidarity with his ally during a hastily arranged joint press conference.

“The United States of America stands behind Japan, a great ally, 100 percent. Thank you,” he said without making further remarks or answering questions.

Abe called the missile launch “absolutely intolerable” and demanded that North Korea comply with United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban it from using ballistic-missile technology.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the presumed intermediate-range missile was launched around 7:55 a.m. from the western region of Banghyeon in North Pyongan province, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

It flew about 310 miles before crashing into the Sea of Japan, the military said. It did not provide further information, pending the results of a joint analysis with Washington.

Seoul condemned the missile launch, saying it was an attempt to gain leverage by showing off its nuclear and missile capabilities after recent statements by Trump indicating he will take a hard line toward the country.

“This demonstrates the irrational nature of the Kim Jong Un regime that has been fanatically obsessed with its nuclear and missile development,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding the launch was an “explicit and clear violation” of U.N. resolutions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that the country was in the “final stages” of preparations to test an intercontinental ballistic missile. That would be a major step toward its stated goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile that could target the U.S. mainland.

Trump responded by tweeting “It won’t happen!”

South Korean military officials said Sunday’s launch did not appear to be an ICBM but was more likely a Musudan or Rodong, which have a shorter range but can be used to make other technological advances.

The launch comes after Trump said defeating the nuclear threat from North Korea is a “very, very high priority” in other remarks after meeting with Abe in Washington last week.

Tensions have been high since North Korea conducted two underground nuclear tests and tried to test-fire some two dozen ballistic missiles last year. The U.N. Security Council responded by tightening economic sanctions to punish the country for defying resolutions banning its use of ballistic-missile technology.

Sunday’s launch was the first since mid-October. Experts have said that in addition to the Trump factor, the North was likely keeping a low profile while political turmoil in Seoul plays out.

Lawmakers voted to impeach South Korean President Park Geun-hye in December following mass protests over a corruption scandal.

She has been suspended, and the prime minister took over as acting president while the constitutional court decides whether to uphold the impeachment, which would force an early election.

The National Security Council convened an emergency meeting to discuss the missile test on Sunday.

Trump has not elaborated on how his Asia policies might differ from those of former President Barack Obama, who relied on punishing sanctions and diplomatic pressure against the North.

Trump rattled nerves in South Korea and Japan when he made comments on the campaign trail suggesting that the two allies should pay more for their own defense.

But Defense Secretary Jim Mattis traveled to South Korea and Japan in his debut overseas trip in his new role, offering much-sought reassurance that the threat would be a priority.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel

