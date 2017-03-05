North Korea fires 4 missiles into the sea in slap at US-South Korean war games

In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, a mock North Korea's Scud-B missile, center left, and South Korean missiles are displayed at Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea on Monday, March 6, 2017, fired a projectile into the waters off its east coast, South Korea's military said, in an apparent missile test that comes days after Washington and Seoul began huge military drills that Pyongyang insists are an invasion rehearsal.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea test-fired four missiles that flew more than 600 miles before crashing into the sea on Monday, military officials said, an apparent slap against annual joint war games in the South.

South Korea’s military dismissed an earlier report that at least one of the projectiles could have been an intercontinental ballistic missile, saying the possibility of that “seems to be low.”

It was the second launch in three weeks and comes as officials say President Donald Trump’s administration is weighing a new approach to dealing with the defiant communist state.

The missiles were launched from North Korea’s western Dongchang-ri long-range missile site at 7:36 a.m., according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

All flew about 620 miles and reached an altitude of 160 miles before landing in the sea off the east coast, JCS spokesman Roh Jae Cheon said during a press briefing.

He said there were small gaps of time between each launch but stressed more analysis was needed before offering specifics.

Yonhap news agency quoted an unidentified defense ministry official as saying one could be an ICBM. But Roh said “the possibility seems to be low,” when asked about the report.

Japanese officials said three of the four missiles landed in the 230-mile offshore area known as an exclusive economic zone, where Tokyo has sovereign rights for exploring and exploiting resources, according to The Associated Press.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday's launches show that North Korea has become "a new kind of threat.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s speech that the country was in the “final stages” of preparing to test-launch an ICBM, which would bring it alarmingly closer to its goal of targeting the U.S. mainland with a nuclear-tipped missile.

Pyongyang threatened last week to conduct more test launches in response to military exercises between Seoul and Washington that began on Wednesday and are due to last through April.

“New types of strategic weapons will soar” if the annual drills continue, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in a commentary on Friday.

North Korea claims the military exercises are a rehearsal for an invasion, despite U.S. and South Korean insistence that they are defensive in nature.

Pyongyang also is angry over the allies’ plans to station an advanced U.S. missile defense system known as THAAD in the South.

Tensions have been high since last year, when the North conducted two underground nuclear explosions and test-launched some two-dozen missiles. It also fired an intermediate-range missile into the sea on Feb. 12 in the first launch since Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Acting South Korean President Hwang Kyo-ahn condemned the launch and called on the military to maintain a strong defensive posture, during a meeting of the National Security Council’s standing committee.

“This is an act of outright defiance to the international society and serious provocation,” he said.

Hwang said the missile test underscored the importance of thoroughly carrying out the military exercises and making full diplomatic efforts to ensure U.N. Security Council resolutions and sanctions against the North are fully implemented.

The 15-nation council, with the backing of China, has tightened sanctions as the North escalated its nuclear-weapons program in recent months.

The Koreas are divided by the world’s most fortified border and remain technically at war after the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty. The U.S. has about 28,500 servicemembers stationed in the South.

