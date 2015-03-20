North Korea expecting visit from former NBAer Dennis Rodman
By ERIC TALMADGE | Associated Press | Published: June 12, 2017
BEIJING — North Korea is expecting another visit by former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman.
He's made several visits to the country, but has been roundly criticized for insensitive comments and for regaling leader Kim Jong Un with "Happy Birthday" in 2014. On the same trip, he suggested an American missionary was at fault for his own imprisonment in North Korea, remarks for which he later apologized.
A foreign ministry official who spoke to the AP in Pyongyang confirmed Rodman was expected to arrive Tuesday but could not provide details. He spoke on condition of anonymity because the ministry had not issued a formal statement.
It would be Rodman's first visit to the country since President Donald Trump took office.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
3 US soldiers killed, 1 wounded in Afghan commando attack
US special ops forces helping Philippines quell siege; militants kill 13 government troops
13 days in the history of the accused leader of the Benghazi attacks
Democrats, vets hesitant about preliminary plans for Choice program extension
Inside the ICBM launch facility where a turn of two keys fires a Minuteman III missile
Russia says fighter jet intercepts US bomber on border