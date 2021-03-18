North Korea, denuclearization top agenda as Austin, Blinken meet their counterparts in Seoul

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks at a press conference in Seoul with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their South Korean counterparts, Minister of Defense Suh Wook and Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

North Korea and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula topped a list of items discussed in Seoul on Wednesday and Thursday during meetings between the foreign and defense ministers from the United States and South Korea.

The U.S. secretaries of State and Defense, Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, held a joint press conference with their South Korean counterparts, Minister of Defense Suh Wook and Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, in Seoul after Thursday’s so-called 2+2 talks.

The allies’ goals are clear, Blinken said: the denuclearization of North Korea, reducing the threat that country presents and “improving the lives of all Koreans, including North Koreans who suffer systematic abuses at the hands of their leaders.”

The ministers’ discussion also focused on the need to have a solid security basis for diplomatic efforts to resolve the nuclear issue and the need for a coordinated strategy, Chung said.

North Korea is reviewing its policy toward the U.S. and is closely monitoring the dialogue between South Korea and the U.S., he said, adding that the allies will work with Japan for regional peace and prosperity.

There is potential for future diplomacy with North Korea, Blinken said, adding that China has a critical role to play in working to convince North Korea to denuclearize.

“Virtually all of North Korea’s economic relationships, its trade, go through China,” he said.

Readiness remains the top priority for U.S. forces on the peninsula, Austin said.

Asked about the impact of scaled back military exercises on the peninsula between the U.S. and South Korea, a change enacted after former President Donald Trump’s first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, Austin said the military is always looking for ways to make training better.

“We have looked to be flexible; we have looked to be adaptive and we have always been effective,” he said, adding that future training on the peninsula will be determined in coordination with South Korea.

Meanwhile, North Korea announced it will disregard a U.S. offer of dialogue unless it changes its “hostile policy,” after Washington contacted Pyongyang in an effort to restart nuclear talks.

North Korea’s foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, issued a statement rejecting the U.S. offer Thursday as the U.S. and South Korean ministers met in Seoul.

"What has been heard from the U.S. since the emergence of the new regime is only a lunatic theory of 'threat from North Korea' and groundless rhetoric about 'complete denuclearization,'" Choe said, calling the offer for talks a "time-delaying trick.”

He repeated the Pyongyang’s position that no "dialogue of any kind" is possible unless the U.S. dials back its hostility. "Therefore, we will disregard such an attempt of the U.S. in the future, too," he said.

North Korea, in its first statement geared toward the Biden administration on Tuesday, warned the U.S. not to ruffle any feathers.

"If [the U.S.] wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step," Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, said in a statement published in the state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

Ongoing computer-simulated military drills between U.S. and South Korean forces drew Kim’s wrath.

“The South Korean government yet again chose the ‘March of War,’ the ‘March of Crisis,’” she said.

U.S. officials are worried that North Korea could resume missile tests after a three-year break in response to the drills, Politico reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

