North Korea conducted 6th nuclear test, Japanese official says

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test on Sunday, Japan’s foreign minister said, hours after the communist state showed off what it said was an “H-bomb” that could be used to arm an intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korean military officials also said that a large explosion with a magnitude of 5.7 detected Sunday was “presumed” to be a nuclear test.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 6.3-magnitude explosion was detected near the area where North Korea’s main nuclear testing site is located, but it could not confirm the nature of the blast.

North Korea, meanwhile, said it will make a “special and important” announcement later Sunday, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

President Moon Jae-in convened a National Security Council meeting, and the military said its troops have been put on high alert.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said the government has confirmed that North Korea had carried out a nuclear test. Kono spoke after a National Security Council meeting, according to broadcaster NHK.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered relevant ministries to gather and analyze information and inform the public appropriately, NHK reported.

The communist state has carried out five underground nuclear blasts since 2006. Its last one was conducted nearly a year ago on Sept. 9.

Tensions have spiked over the North’s efforts to develop a nuclear weapon that could reach the U.S. mainland. The isolated regime test-fired two ICBMs in July and sent another missile soaring over Japan earlier this month.

President Donald Trump has warned he’ll unleash “fire and fury” if the isolated regime continues to threaten the United States, although his administration has also pressed for a diplomatic approach, including tightened economic sanctions.

North Korean state-run news agency said earlier Sunday that scientists have developed a hydrogen bomb that could be used to arm an ICBM, and released photos of leader Kim Jong Un as he inspected the device.

Experts said the claim couldn’t be confirmed, but it raised fears that the North may be preparing to conduct a sixth nuclear test.

Stars and Stripes reporters Aaron Kidd and Yoo Kyong Chang contributed to this report.



gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel