NJ professor renowned for his infectious disease work dies of COVID in India

Dr. Rajendra Kapila of University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark, poses by x-rays of a patient with antibiotic-resistant staph infections, Sept. 1, 2004. Kapila died of Covid-19, while in India in late April 2021. He was 81

(Tribune News Service) — A Rutgers University professor of medicine, considered a giant in the field of infectious diseases, has died at age 81, university officials said in a statement.

Dr. Rajendra Kapila died in late April while visiting India, his wife, Dr. Deepti Saxena-Kapila told the Hindustan Times.

A Rutgers spokesman did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment on media reports claiming Kapila died of COVID-19 after receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the United States.

“For 50 years, Dr. Kapila served as a foundational pillar of New Jersey Medical School, the Martland Hospital and University Hospital,” the university said in a statement.

It was at those institutions that Kapila provided care to thousands of patients and trained generations of medical students, residents and fellows, the statement said.

“Dr. Kapila was recognized worldwide and sought out for his legendary knowledge and extraordinary clinical acumen in diagnosing and treating the most complex infectious diseases,” Rutgers said.

Kapila founded the university’s Division of Infectious Diseases and facilitated its growth and development into one of the leading infectious diseases programs in the country, Rutgers said.

