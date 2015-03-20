New commander named for Pacific Fleet sub force in Hawaii

The acting secretary of the Navy and chief of naval operations announced Feb 25, 2021 that Rear Adm. Jeffrey T. Jablon will be assigned as commander of the Hawaii-based U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine force.

The acting secretary of the Navy and chief of naval operations announced today that Rear Adm. Jeffrey T. Jablon will be assigned as commander of the sub force in the Pacific, replacing Rear Adm. Blake Converse.

The posting comes as submarines and their stealth have taken on huge roles in countering a Chinese military buildup.

Jablon currently serves as director of the military personnel plans and policy division in the office of the chief of naval operations in Arlington, Va.

Rear Adm. (lower half ) Robert B. Chadwick II, commander of Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific at Pearl Harbor, will be assigned as commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine in San Diego, meanwhile.

The Pacific Fleet submarine force includes attack, ballistic missile and auxiliary submarines, submarine tenders, floating submarine docks, deep submergence vehicles and submarine rescue vehicles throughout the Pacific. Pearl Harbor is home to about 16 attack submarines—the most U.S. subs in the Pacific.

Jablon graduated from Virginia Tech in 1987 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

According to his biography, sea tours include division officer assignment aboard the submarine USS L. Mendel Rivers, navigator and operations officer aboard USS Olympia, and executive officer aboard USS Key West.

He commanded the submarine USS Philadelphia in Groton, Conn., and was commodore of Submarine Development Squadron Five in Bangor, Wash.

He also was special projects officer on the staff of the Pacific submarine force and naval warfare submarine strategist at U.S. Special Operations Command.

