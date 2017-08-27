Navy recovers bodies of all 10 missing USS McCain sailors

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — Navy and Marine Corps divers have recovered the bodies of all 10 missing USS John S. McCain sailors killed in a collision last week, the Navy said Monday.

The Yokosuka-based guided-missile destroyer was traveling to Singapore for a routine port visit when it collided with a Liberian-flagged oil tanker, injuring five sailors and leaving 10 missing.

The Navy previously announced it had recovered the bodies of Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, of Connecticut, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, of New Jersey.

Monday morning’s statement said the following sailors’ remains had been found:

Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, of Missouri

Petty Officer 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, of Texas

Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, of Maryland

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, of Ohio

Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, of Maryland

Petty Officer 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, of New York

Petty Officer 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, of Texas

Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, of Illinois

The Navy is investigating the causes of the crash between the destroyer and the Alnic MC merchant vessel that happened Aug. 21 in waters just east of Singapore.

Four of the injured sailors, who had been flown from the ship to a Singapore hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, have returned to their unit, the service said last week. The fifth injured sailor did not require further medical treatment after the collision.

Fallout from the collision resulted in the dismissal last week of then-7th Fleet commander Vice. Adm. Joseph Aucoin and a one-day safety stand-down observed by unites across the Navy on an individual basis.

The Navy deployed the amphibious-assault ship USS America to Singapore to aid the McCain crew. The America deployed MV-22 Ospreys and SH-60 Seahawk helicopters to assist with the search as well as divers to search flooded compartments of the ship. The America also helped feed and accommodate the destroyer’s crew.

Navy officials announced Sunday that the America had wrapped up its McCain support and was returning to its scheduled missions. Surviving McCain crew members will continue to receive support from the U.S. military community in Singapore.

