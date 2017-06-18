Quantcast

Breaking News

Navy identifies sailors found dead in USS Fitzgerald crash

The USS Fitzgerald sits at Yokosuka Bay, on June 18, 2017, after a collision with a merchant ship on June 17.

TYLER HLAVAC/STARS AND STRIPES

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 18, 2017

Navy officials identified the seven USS Fitzgerald sailors who perished in a deadly collision Saturday with a cargo ship off the Japanese coast.

They were identified as:

  • Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia
  • Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California
  • Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut
  • Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas
  • Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California
  • Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland
  • Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

The seven sailors went missing in the aftermath of the USS Fitzgerald’s collision Saturday with a cargo ship off the Japanese coast. A search-and-rescue crew gained access to spaces that were damaged during the collision and found their remains in flooded berthing compartment, the 7th Fleet said in a statement Sunday.

This story will be updated.

