Breaking News
Navy identifies sailors found dead in USS Fitzgerald crash
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 18, 2017
Navy officials identified the seven USS Fitzgerald sailors who perished in a deadly collision Saturday with a cargo ship off the Japanese coast.
They were identified as:
- Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia
- Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California
- Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut
- Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas
- Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California
- Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland
- Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio
The seven sailors went missing in the aftermath of the USS Fitzgerald’s collision Saturday with a cargo ship off the Japanese coast. A search-and-rescue crew gained access to spaces that were damaged during the collision and found their remains in flooded berthing compartment, the 7th Fleet said in a statement Sunday.
This story will be updated.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Fenton takes helm of Naval Forces Japan at challenging time
Navy, Coast Guard call off search for Normandy sailor who went overboard
‘Possible unexploded ordnance’ at small base in Japan turns out to be nonhazardous
Inside the ICBM launch facility where a turn of two keys fires a Minuteman III missile
Pentagon credits Russia with easing tensions between US, Iran-backed forces in Syria
US to send about 4,000 more troops to Afghanistan, official says