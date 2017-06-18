Navy identifies sailors found dead in USS Fitzgerald crash

The USS Fitzgerald sits at Yokosuka Bay, on June 18, 2017, after a collision with a merchant ship on June 17.

Navy officials identified the seven USS Fitzgerald sailors who perished in a deadly collision Saturday with a cargo ship off the Japanese coast.

They were identified as:

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

The seven sailors went missing in the aftermath of the USS Fitzgerald’s collision Saturday with a cargo ship off the Japanese coast. A search-and-rescue crew gained access to spaces that were damaged during the collision and found their remains in flooded berthing compartment, the 7th Fleet said in a statement Sunday.



