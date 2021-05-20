Navy destroyer makes freedom-of-navigation pass through South China Sea

The guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur steams through the South China Sea, Thursday, May 20, 2021.

The USS Curtis Wilbur steamed past the Paracel Islands to assert free navigation, the Navy said Thursday, just days after the guided missile destroyer passed through the Taiwan Strait.

The Paracels, a cluster of islands in the South China Sea about 180 miles southeast of Hainan, China, are claimed by Vietnam, Taiwan and China. All three expect either permission or advance notice before a warship cruises through the area.

The Chinese military's Southern Theater Command said the Curtis Wilbur entered the waters near the Paracels without permission, and that Chinese ships and planes followed the U.S. ship, according to Reuters news service.

The United States periodically sends a warship, often a destroyer, on freedom-of-navigation operations past the Paracels and the Spratly Island chain about 250 miles west of the Philippines to demonstrate a right of “innocent passage.” The USS John S. McCain steamed through the Paracel archipelago on Feb. 5.

The South China Sea, particularly, is overlaid with claims and counterclaims. China uses the islands as baselines to extend its claim of territorial seas beyond 12 nautical miles of the mainland coast, according to a 1996 State Department report.

“Regardless of which claimant has sovereignty over the islands in the Paracel Islands, straight baselines cannot lawfully be drawn around the Paracel Islands in their entirety,” according to a Navy statement on the Curtis Wilbur’s operation Thursday.

China has also expanded the islands by dredging and building an airfield, helipads, harbors, surface-to-air missile sites and complementary structures, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative.

On Tuesday, the Curtis Wilbur made a trip through the Taiwan Strait, the 110-mile-wide body of water that separates China from Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in January said China expects Taiwan’s peaceful return to the people’s republic, but it reserves the right to use force to make that happen, the BBC reported.

In February, President Joe Biden said the U.S. under his administration would maintain its heightened pace of innocent-passage operations and trips through the Taiwan Strait.

China views U.S. passage through the strait as a bold provocation.

U.S. warships “have repeatedly flaunted their prowess in the Taiwan Strait, provoking and stirring up trouble,” Zhao Lijian, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday.

China is resolved to uphold its territorial integrity, he said.

“This is by no means commitment to freedom and openness, but rather deliberate disruption and sabotage of regional peace and stability,” Zhao said. “The international community sees this crystal clear.”

