Navy aircraft crashes into Philippine Sea

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — A Navy aircraft carrying 11 crew members and passengers crashed into the Philippine Sea Wednesday while en route to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

The aircraft crashed into waters southeast of Okinawa at approximately 2:45 p.m., a Navy statement said. Search-and-rescue operations and personnel recovery are underway.

Eight people have been rescued so far, according to a report by Japanese broadcaster NHK that cited Japan Defense Ministry officials. The report identified the aircraft as a C-2 transport plane.

Personnel recovered are being evaluated by the Reagan’s medical staff, the statement added.

The Ronald Reagan was reportedly conducting a training exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

This story will be updated.

