Narita International Airport near Tokyo to offer quick coronavirus tests

TOKYO — A coronavirus test center opening next month at Narita International Airport will offer coronavirus testing primarily to departing travelers with as little as a two-hour wait for a negative result, according to the airport operator.

The airport is opening a station in each of its two terminals to administer polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for a fee and issue certificates afterwards, according to a press release Thursday from Narita International Airport Corp.

Travelers may receive tests results as early as two hours but will not receive the certificate before six hours during November while the system is fine-tuned, according to the test center websites.

The test centers, the first at a Japanese airport, are scheduled to open Monday and will be staffed by the Nippon Medical School Foundation, according to the press release.

The center will operate year-round, 24 hours a day with no reservation necessary. The tests will cost 46,500 yen, or about $443, without a reservation and 39,800 yen, or about $371, with a reservation, the website says.

The test fee will cost 46,500 yen with or without a reservation between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Anyone may be tested except those with a fever or cough, according to the test center website.

While travel overseas has been relaxed in some parts of the world, and the center hopes to provide convenience and safety to travelers heading overseas, according to the release.

