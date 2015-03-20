N. Korean state-run propaganda website depicts US aircraft carrier, bomber engulfed in flames

The USS Carl Vinson pulls into Republic of Korea Fleet headquarters on March 15, 2017.

The YouTube channel of North Korea’s state-run Uriminzokkiri propaganda website has released a video showing images of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and strategic bomber engulfed in flames.

The nearly three-minute video, which comes amid large-scale annual joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises on the Korean Peninsula, shows what appears to be the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and a B-1B bomber on fire after being placed in the crosshairs of a weapon.

Pyongyang views the drills, which Washington and Seoul call defensive, as a rehearsal for an invasion.

Text accompanying the images in the video says a knife will be stabbed into the throat of the carrier, while the bomber will fall from the sky after getting hit by a hail of fire, the Yonhap news agency reported late Sunday.

The website was criticized in 2013 over a propaganda video showing imagined attacks on New York and Washington, including images of the White House and Capitol building being targeted.

The release of the video Sunday comes nearly two weeks after the North said that the firing of a barrage of missiles on March 6 into the Sea of Japan was training for a strike on U.S. military bases in the country.

Experts called that exercise a simulated nuclear attack on U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

