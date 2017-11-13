N. Korean soldier shot as he defects to S. Korea via the DMZ

North Korean soldiers look across the border near the Military Demarcation Line at Panmunjom, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

SEOUL, South Korea – A North Korean soldier was shot by his comrades as he defected to the South on Monday in an extremely rare crossing via the truce village in the Demilitarized Zone, military officials said.

The soldier fled from his guard post in the Joint Security Area, a neutral zone in the heavily fortified frontier where the two sides face each other across the line that divides the peninsula, according to South Korea’s military.

Other North Korean forces opened fire, wounding the soldier as he advanced toward the South Korean side’s reception building known as the Freedom House, an official said, reading a statement from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

More than 30,000 North Koreans have defected to the South, but it’s unusual for soldiers to flee across the so-called DMZ, a 2.5-mile wide, 150-mile-long buffer zone lined with barbed wire and dotted with landmines.

It’s rarer still for them to leave their posts in the JSA, which is controlled on the southern side by the United Nations. South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which oversees defectors, said the last time it happened was in 2007.

The North Korean soldier, who was shot in the shoulder and elbow, was airlifted to a hospital by a United Nations Command helicopter, another military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity in exchange for providing the details.

The South Korean military found him bleeding about 25 minutes after several rounds of gunfire were heard, the official said, adding the North Korean soldier was unarmed and wearing a combat uniform indicating a low rank.

The military said the two sides did not trade gunfire, but it has raised its alert level and is maintaining a full readiness posture against the possibility of provocations from North Korea.

Panmunjom, home to the JSA, is the only point where U.S. and South Korean soldiers stand face-to-face with North Korean soldiers.

It has become a popular tourist site and visitors can even walk into North Korea while inside one of the blue conference buildings that straddle the Military Demarcation Line.

The 1953 armistice that ended three years of fighting between the U.S.-backed South and the communist-backed North was signed in one of the blue buildings. The agreement left the sides technically at war, and some 28,500 U.S. servicemembers are based in South Korea.

Dignitaries including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Vice President Mike Pence have visited the area to pledge their resolve against the North and solidarity with the South. North Korean soldiers often film them, coming within a few feet of the VIPs.

Violence has broken out in the area in the past. In 1984, a Soviet tourist sprinted across the demarcation line from North Korea in a bid to defect, prompting a gunbattle that killed and wounded several soldiers from both sides.

Two American soldiers also were killed in the DMZ by ax-wielding North Korean soldiers in 1976 in a brawl over an attempt to trim a poplar tree.

chang.kyong@stripes.com; gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel