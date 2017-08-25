N. Korean missile launches apparently failed, PACOM says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observes what this undated Korean Central News Agency photo purports to be an intercontinental ballistic missile launch late Friday, July 28, 2017.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired three short-range missiles early Saturday off its east coast, but the launches apparently failed, military officials said.

The launches end a relative lull after a spike in tensions that recently saw Pyongyang threaten to fire a barrage of missiles into the waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.

The United States and South Korea also are conducting joint war games that infuriate Pyongyang. North Korea considers the drills to be a rehearsal for an invasion despite U.S. insistence that they're only defensive.

The North fired three ballistic missiles in a half-hour timespan, U.S. Pacific Command said.

Initial assessments indicate that the first and third missiles failed in flight while the second appears to have blown up almost immediately, spokesman Cmdr. Dave Benham said.

He said the launches occurred near Kittaeryong, which is in a southeastern part of the country.

South Korea's military said several short-range missiles flew more than 155 miles before landing in the sea between North Korea and Japan. More details were not immediately available.

North Korea has shown steady progress in its effort to develop a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the U.S. mainland.

It test-fired two intercontinental missiles last month.

President Donald Trump later threatened to unleash "fire and fury" against the communist state if it continues to threaten the U.S., although he didn't elaborate.

Tensions subsided after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would hold off on the plan to fire missiles near Guam. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson praised the country's restraint as the joint military exercises known as Ulchi Freedom Guardian began on Monday without a provocation.

South Korea convened a National Security Council meeting, although President Moon Jae-in was not in attendance, his office said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also inspected a special operation forces training exercise that simulated attacks on islands along South Korea's western border, The Associated Press reported, citing state-run media.

Kim reportedly told his troops that they "should think of mercilessly wiping out the enemy with arms only and occupying Seoul at one go and the southern half of Korea," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Stars and Stripes reporter Yoo Kyong Chang contributed to this report.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel