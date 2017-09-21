N. Korean leader warns Trump will ‘pay dearly’ for threats

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reads a statement in this undated image released by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea’s leader called President Donald Trump “mentally deranged” and said he will “pay dearly” for his threats, an unusually blunt response that raised fears of a new missile test or other provocation by the communist state.

Kim Jong Un issued the statement after Trump warned in his U.N. General Assembly address on Tuesday that he will “totally destroy” North Korea if forced to defend the United States or its allies.

North Korea’s foreign minister later was quoted as saying his country could retaliate by detonating a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.

The latest war of words escalates already high tensions that have generated the most serious crisis on the divided peninsula since the 1950-53 Korean War.

“The mentally deranged behavior of the U.S. president … makes even those with normal thinking faculty think about discretion and composure,” Kim Jong Un said in a rare personal statement published Friday.

Kim said Trump was “playing with fire” and warned his regime “will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.”

He said Trump's remarks "have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last."

“I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the U.S. pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying [North Korea],” he added.

“Whatever Trump might have expected, he will face results beyond his expectation,” Kim said. “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U. S. dotard with fire.”

North Korea has made swift progress in its efforts to develop a nuclear weapon that could target the U.S. mainland. Kim also has threatened to fire missiles into the waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.

The communist state conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, claiming it had detonated a hydrogen bomb. It also has test-fired dozens of missiles since last year, including two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.

Kim didn’t elaborate on what countermeasures he may consider. But North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York that “it could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific.”

“We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong Un,” he said, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

While North Korea is known for its fiery rhetoric, it’s rare for Kim to make a direct address, even one carried on state-run media.

Kim, a 33-year-old leader who assumed power after his father died of a heart attack in 2011, was clearly infuriated by Trump’s speech to world leaders on Tuesday.

Trump mocked the North Korean leader, calling him “rocket man” and saying he’s “on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.”

Trump has become known for using language similar to that usually employed by North Korea.

Over the summer, he warned he would unleash “fire and fury” on the North if it continues to threaten the United States. He also said the U.S. military was “locked and loaded.”

Pyongyang in turn said it has prepared a military plan to fire missiles into the waters near Guam, home to major U.S. bases, but was putting the plan on hold as it monitored U.S. behavior.

