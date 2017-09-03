N. Korea says it conducted 6th nuclear test, raising stakes in standoff with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile, Pyongyang's state media said Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, a claim to technological mastery that some outside experts will doubt but that will raise already high worries on the Korean Peninsula.

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea said it conducted its sixth nuclear test Sunday, detonating what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb designed to be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The blast, which officials said appeared to be the most powerful yet, raised the stakes after weeks of saber rattling and heightened tensions as the North showed alarming progress in its efforts to develop a nuclear weapon that could target the U.S. mainland.

It also posed a major test for President Donald Trump, who has bounced between warning he would meet threats from the North with “fire and fury” and urging a diplomatic solution.

North Korea’s state-run broadcaster announced the test on TV, while the Korean Central News Agency issued an unusually fast report in English calling it a “perfect success.”

“The H-bomb test was carried out to examine and confirm the accuracy and credibility of the power control technology and internal structural design” that would allow the weapon to be loaded onto an ICBM, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

It also stressed there was no “leakage of radioactive materials nor did it have any adverse impact on the surrounding ecological environment.”

That would mark a major advance in the communist state’s nuclear weapons program. The North also test-fired two ICBMs in July and sent another missile soaring over Japan earlier this month, defiantly persisting with its efforts despite U.N. economic sanctions and warnings from the U.S. that military options are on the table.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, speaking after a National Security Council meeting, said his government had confirmed that North Korea had carried out a nuclear test.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, citing Chinese officials, said a second earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 was detected near the nuclear test site, raising concern of a possible tunnel collapse. But South Korean officials refuted that report.

The blast, which came nearly a year after the North’s fifth nuclear test, appeared to be the most powerful yet, according to South Korea’s weather agency. The Korea Meteorological Administration estimated that the blast yield was between 50 to 60 kilotons, which would be about five times stronger than the Sept. 9, 2016, test.

South Korean military officials also said a large explosion with a magnitude of 5.7 detected Sunday was “presumed” to be a nuclear test. President Moon Jae-in convened a National Security Council meeting, and the military said its troops have been put on high alert.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered relevant ministries to gather and analyze information and inform the public appropriately, NHK reported.

The communist state also said last year that it had tested a hydrogen bomb in January 2016 and showed off what it called a miniaturized nuclear weapon. That claim was met with widespread skepticism, but the North has shown significant progress in its nuclear weapons program since then.

The communist state has carried out five underground nuclear blasts since 2006, including two last year.

KCNA said earlier Sunday that scientists have developed a hydrogen bomb that could be used to arm an ICBM, and released photos of leader Kim Jong Un as he inspected the device. That claim couldn’t immediately be confirmed.

Stars and Stripes reporters Aaron Kidd and Yoo Kyong Chang contributed to this report.

