N. Korea fires multiple anti-ship missiles into sea, military says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shown observing missile test in photos published May 30, 2017, in Rodong Sinmun, the official organ of the ruling Workers' Party. The photos did not include a caption but accompanied a story about a launch the day before of a reported short-range missile.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a salvo of suspected anti-ship missiles into the sea on Thursday, the military said, ratcheting up tensions despite a new round of U.N. economic sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear weapons program.

The missiles were launched from an area near the east coast city of Wonsan and traveled about 125 miles before crashing into the sea between the peninsula and Japan.

“North Korea fired several unidentified projectiles, assumed to be surface-to-ship cruise missiles,” South Korea’s military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it has beefed up surveillance and was maintaining full preparedness in case of “additional provocations.” It also said it has reported the missile launches to President Moon Jae-in’s office.

It was the fourth missile test since Moon took office on May 10, dealing a blow to his hopes to pursue a more moderate approach to ease tensions with the North.

Moon’s administration has already begun approving civilian contacts between the two countries that had been suspended since the latest crisis erupted after North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test last year.

The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously last week to impose broaden sanctions against the North to punish it for violating a ban on using ballistic technology. The new sanctions included a travel ban and asset freeze to more than a dozen people and North Korean entities.

Washington also has become increasingly worried about North Korea’s progress toward its stated goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the U.S. mainland.

Last month, the U.S. successfully conducted its first missile-defense test involving a simulated attack by an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Washington also has begun positioning an advanced missile defense system known as THAAD in South Korea, although Moon said Wednesday that its further deployment should be suspended until a full environmental impact review is conducted.

