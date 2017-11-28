N. Korea fires most powerful missile yet, claims US mainland now in its sights

SEOUL, South Korea — Ending a 10-week lull in testing, North Korea test-fired its most powerful missile yet on Wednesday and claimed it has succeeded in putting the U.S. mainland in its sites.

The launch – the first since a missile flew over Japan on Sept. 15 — dealt a new challenge to President Donald Trump, who has warned he would “totally destroy” the communist state if forced to defend the United States and its allies.

It came just over a week after Trump put the North back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, further ratcheting up tensions between governments that are still technically at war despite the end of active combat on the Korean Peninsula in 1953.

“I will only tell you that we will take care of it,” Trump told reporters in Washington after the launch. “It is a situation that we will handle.”

The missile, which was fired at a steep angle from an area north of Pyongyang, flew for more than 50 minutes. It traveled nearly 600 miles and reached an altitude of up to 2,800 miles before crashing into the sea off the coast of Japan, military officials said.

“It went higher, frankly, than any previous shot they've taken," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said at a White House meeting with Trump.

North Korea put its famous TV anchor Ri Chun Hee, wearing her trademark pink and black traditional gown, on the air Wednesday afternoon to declare the test a success.

She read a government statement claiming the new Hwasong-15 missile had improved on capabilities demonstrated by two ICBMs launched in July and could be armed with a “super-large heavy nuclear warhead” that could strike the “whole U.S. mainland.”

The missile traveled 590 miles at a maximum height of 2,780 miles before accurately hitting a target in the sea, she said, offering similar findings as the U.S., South Korean and Japanese militaries.

Leader Kim Jong Un declared with pride that the country has achieved its goal of becoming a “rocket power,” the statement said, adding the missile was fired at a high angle to avoid threatening its neighbors.

It also reiterated the North’s insistence that its nuclear weapons program is meant to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity from “U.S. imperialists.”

David Wright, an arms-control expert with the Union of Concerned Scientists, also said that Wednesday’s test demonstrated the longest range for a North Korean missile so far.

Wright said that if the distances given were correct the missile would have a range of more than 8,100 miles if fired on a standard trajectory.

“Such a missile would have more than enough range to reach Washington, D.C., and in fact any part of the continental United States,” he said in a statement.

However, he said the missile was likely incapable of carrying a heavy nuclear warhead that far.

Wednesday’s blast shattered hopes that the pause in activity was a signal from the North that it was willing to resume diplomacy over the country’s nuclear weapons program. Many experts said it may have been a tactical pause to give the North time to perfect technological capabilities.

U.S. officials have suggested the idea of direct talks with North Korea if it showed restraint.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson strongly condemned the launch but said in a statement that “diplomatic options remain viable and open, for now.”

Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said an initial assessment indicated the missile was an ICBM, which would follow the test of two other similar missiles in July.

That would be a major provocation since it shows progress on efforts to develop a nuclear-capable missile that could strike mainland United States – something Trump has vowed will never happen.

Key U.S. ally South Korea responded by firing shorter-range missiles off the peninsula’s east coast minutes after the North Korean test, its military said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in warned the government won’t tolerate such provocations as he convened an emergency National Security Council meeting.

He called on the North to “give up its reckless pursuit that will lead to its isolation and demise, and come to the dialogue table.”

Moon, who has pursued a policy of engagement with the North and vowed never to allow another war on the divided peninsula, also expressed concern that the growing threat from the North may cause Trump to strike militarily.

“If North Korea completes a ballistic missile that could travel from one continent to another, the situation could spiral out of control,” he said, according to a transcript provided by his office. “We must prevent a situation in which North Korea miscalculates and threatens us with nuclear weapons or the United States considers a pre-emptive strike.”

U.S. and Japanese officials had been expecting another test since radio signals indicated the North Koreans were preparing for a launch, but the timing just a few hours after midnight local time took many surprise.

Japan tracked the missile but didn’t try to destroy it or initiate the public warning system because there was no imminent threat to the population or territory, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said. Suga added that no damage to ships or airplanes had been reported.

North Korea had accelerated its nuclear weapons program, launching about 20 missiles earlier this year, including one it said could have reached the United States.

On Sept. 3 the North Korea detonated what was widely believed to be a hydrogen bomb and threatened another test over the Pacific.

But it suspended those tests in September after a missile flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island on Sept. 15.

Stars and Stripes Senior Managing Editor Robert H. Reid contributed to this report.



