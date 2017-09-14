Breaking News N. Korea fires missile over Japan in slap after sanctions

This undated image released in May by the Korean Central News Agency shows a missile being launched from North Korea.

North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan on Friday, nearly two weeks after it conducted its sixth nuclear test, officials said.

The launch was a slap to the United States and its allies who unanimously approved tightened sanctions against the communist state last week as tensions spiked over its nuclear weapons program.

The missile was fired from an area near the capital, Pyongyang, and flew over the Japanese island of Hokkaido before splashing into the Pacific Ocean, according to U.S., South Korean and Japanese officials.

The missile reached an altitude of 480 miles and traveled about 2,300 miles, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It prompted the Japanese government to issue a warning to citizens, urging them to immediately notify police or the fire department if they spot debris and not to approach unknown objects.

South Korea responded quickly, conducting its own missile test into the sea off the peninsula’s east coast, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

The U.S. Pacific Command said an initial assessment indicated it was an intermediate-range ballistic missile. Pacom said it was working on getting more details.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that the missile flew over Japanese territory for about two minutes and landed in the ocean about 1,242 miles east of Cape Erimo.

He said it flew for about 20 minutes and was similar to a missile fired over Hokkaido on Aug. 29.

Suga said no debris was found and no damages were reported to aircrafts and ships in the area.

Japan’s government strongly denounced the missile launch using "strongest words," Suga said.

No missile interception was conducted, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

North Korea fired a missile over the same area last month, as well as two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July, the latest in a series of missile and nuclear tests.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in immediately convened an emergency National Security Council meeting.

Stars and Stripes reporters Hana Kusumoto and Ken Kuniyoshi contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel