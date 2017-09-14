N. Korea fires missile nearly 2 weeks after nuclear test

This undated image released in May by the Korean Central News Agency shows a missile being launched from North Korea.

North Korea fired a missile eastward on Friday, nearly two weeks after it conducted its sixth nuclear test, officials said.

The launch was a slap to the United States and its allies who unanimously approved tightened sanctions against the communist state last week as tensions spiked over its nuclear weapons program.

The missile was fired from an area near the capital, Pyongyang, according to the Yonhap News Agency, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. It said South Korea and the United States are analyzing the details.

The Japanese government warned its citizens at 7:06 a.m. that a missile fired by North Korea was passing over Japan.

"The missile seemed to have passed over from the Hokkaido area to Pacific Ocean," the warning said, asking people to immediately notify police or fire department and not to approach unknown objects.

No missile interception was conducted, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga arrived at the Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s office around 7 a.m. and told reporters "the situation seems to be similar to the missile launched last month on the 29th,” NHK reported. He said they will immediately check whether there are any damages.

North Korea fired a missile over the area last month, as well as two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July, the latest in a series of missile and nuclear tests.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in immediately convened an emergency National Security Council meeting.

This story will be updated.

