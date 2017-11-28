N. Korea fires missile into sea in test expert says shows ability to reach DC

SEOUL, South Korea — Ending a 10-week lull in testing, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday that an expert said demonstrated the technical capability to reach Washington, D.C.

The launch – the first since a missile flew over Japan on Sept. 15 – dealt a new challenge to President Donald Trump, who has warned he would “totally destroy” the communist state if forced to defend the United States and its allies.

It came just over a week after Trump put the North back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, paving the way for more sanctions and drawing an angry rebuke from Pyongyang.

“I will only tell you that we will take care of it,” Trump told reporters in Washington after the launch. “It is a situation that we will handle.”

North Korea announced plans to make an “important” announcement on television and radio later Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. It didn’t say what the topic would be, but the communist state frequently takes to the air to tout successes in its nuclear weapons program.

The missile, which was fired at a steep angle from an area north of Pyongyang, flew for more than 50 minutes. It traveled more than 600 miles and reached an altitude of about 2,800 miles before crashing into the sea off the coast of Japan, military officials said.

“It went higher, frankly, than any previous shot they've taken," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said at a White House meeting with Trump.

It also demonstrated the longest range for a North Korean missile so far, according to David Wright, an arms control expert with the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Wright said that if the distances given were correct the missile would have a range of more than 8,100 miles if fired on a standard trajectory.

“Such a missile would have more than enough range to reach Washington, D.C., and in fact any part of the continental United States,” he said in a statement.

However, he noted the missile was likely incapable of carrying a heavy nuclear warhead that far.

Wednesday’s blast shattered hopes that the pause in activity was a signal from the North that it was willing to resume diplomacy over the country’ s nuclear weapons program.

U.S. officials have suggested the idea of direct talks with North Korea if it showed restraint.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson strongly condemned the launch but said in a statement that “diplomatic options remain viable and open, for now.”

Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said an initial assessment indicated the missile was an ICBM, which would follow the test of two other similar missiles in July.

That would be a major provocation since it shows progress on efforts to develop a nuclear-capable missile that could strike mainland United States – something Trump has vowed will never happen.

Key U.S. ally South Korea responded by firing shorter-range missiles off the peninsula’s east coast minutes after the North Korean test, its military said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in warned the government won’t tolerate such provocations as he convened an emergency National Security Council meeting.

He called on the North to “give up its reckless pursuit that will lead to its isolation and demise, and come to the dialogue table.”

U.S. and Japanese officials had been expecting another test since radio signals indicated the North Koreans were preparing for a launch.

Japan tracked the missile but didn’t try to destroy it or initiate the public warning system because there was no imminent threat to the population or territory, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said. Suga added that no damage to ships or airplanes had been reported.

North Korea had accelerated its nuclear weapons program, launching about 20 missiles earlier this year, including one it said could have reached the United States.

On Sept. 3 the North Korea detonated what was widely believed to be a hydrogen bomb and threatened another test over the Pacific.

But it suspended those tests in September after a missile flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island on Sept. 15.

Experts said it may have been a tactical pause to give the North time to perfect technological capabilities.

The Trump administration’s decision to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism on Nov. 20 further ratcheted up tensions between governments that are still technically at war despite the end of active combat on the Korean Peninsula in 1953.

Washington also imposed new sanctions on North Korean shipping firms and Chinese trading companies dealing with the North.

North Korea called the terror designation a "serious provocation" that justifies its development of nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday, South Korea’s unification minister, Cho Myoung-gyon, said the North was on the verge of achieving full nuclear capability after making faster-than-expected progress.

Stars and Stripes Senior Managing Editor Robert H. Reid contributed to this report.



