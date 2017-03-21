N. Korea fails in 3rd missile test since Trump took office, officials say

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea tried to launch a missile from its east coast on Wednesday, but the effort apparently failed, South Korean military officials said.

It was the third missile test since President Donald Trump took office and occurred as tensions are high over U.S.-South Korean war games underway on the peninsula.

“North Korea fired one missile from an area near the Wonsan Air Base … but it’s presumed to have failed,” a South Korean military official said, reading a statement from the Ministry of National Defense on condition of anonymity.

The ministry did not provide more details, saying it was still analyzing the type of missile and whether it blew up in mid-air.

"Our military is prepared for the possibility of North Korea's provocation, including an additional missile launch," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

North Korea has warned it would retaliate if Washington and Seoul continued with annual joint military exercises taking place in South Korea.

The allies insist Key Resolve, a two-week command-post exercise that began on March 13, and Foal Eagle, a field-training exercise that began on March 1, are defensive in nature. But North Korea alleges they are a rehearsal for an invasion and frequently conducts provocations in protest.

Pyongyang also has stepped up its nuclear-weapons program despite international condemnation and punishing economic sanctions aimed at getting it to stop.

It conducted two nuclear tests and some two-dozen ballistic missile tests last year.

North Korea also fired four ballistic missiles nearly simultaneously into the sea, with three of them falling near Japan’s coastline on March 6. It also fired a missile on Feb. 12.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

chang.kyong@stripes.com

