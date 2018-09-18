N. Korea agrees to new steps toward dismantling nuclear weapons if US reciprocates

South Korean president Moon Jae-in (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyeongyang, North Korea on Sept. 18, 2018.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to new steps aimed at dismantling his nuclear weapons program if the United States reciprocates in an agreement reached Wednesday following this year's third inter-Korean summit.

Standing next to Kim at twin podiums, South Korean President Moon Jae-in outlined specific measures he said the North was prepared to take, including the permanent closure of the main nuclear complex at Yongbyon and destroying a missile engine launch site in the presence of international inspectors.

President Donald Trump cautiously welcomed the outcome, stressing the agreement to allow inspections, “subject to final negotiations.”

Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts. In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018

....returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018

“In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

The Korean leaders pledged to “remove all dangers that could cause war on the peninsula,” during two days of talks in Pyongyang, Moon said.

Moon has been thrust into the role of mediator as nuclear talks between the United States and the North have deadlocked over disarmament details.

“Today Chairman Kim has shown his commitment to denuclearization and we shared our willingness to create a peninsula that is peaceful and nuclear free,” Moon said.

A summit agreement signed by the two leaders and released by Moon’s office included the promise to permanently close Yongbyon “if the United States takes correspondent measures.”

Kim’s remarks were more general and focused on improving inter-Korean relations, including a promise to visit Seoul in the future. The leaders, who also announced a plan to submit a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics, didn’t take questions.

"We have agreed to make the Korean Peninsula a land of peace that is free from nuclear weapons and a nuclear threat," Kim said in remarks after the two men signed a summit agreement at the state guesthouse where the South Korean delegation is staying.

“The road to our future will not always be smooth and we may face unexpected challenges and trials,” he added. “But we want to bring an end to the division of the peninsula as soon as possible. We are on the journey to peace and prosperity.”

Experts said the measures, while far from the complete removal of the nuclear program that Washington seeks, were likely enough to keep the diplomatic process alive.

“This has really put the ball in the Trump administration’s court,” Alexandra Bell, of the Center for Arms Control & Non-Proliferation, said in an interview. “It’s very clear that President Moon and Chairman Kim are committed to moving forward no matter what.”

Trump also said the North would continue returning remains of American troops killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

“Hero remains to continue being returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting!”

Moon and Kim spoke after signing a summit agreement while their defense chiefs signed what was described as a comprehensive military agreement.

They also agreed to step up tourism and other exchanges and to have a groundbreaking ceremony by the end of the year to link railways between the two countries, which have been divided by one of the world’s most heavily fortified borders since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

The United States, which backed the South in the war, maintains some 28,500 troops on the peninsula.

