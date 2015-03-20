Myanmar army: Charges of abusing Rohingya unsubstantiated

Myanmar's military spokesman Maj.-Gen. Myat Tun Oo speaks at the Defense Ministry in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Myanmar's military said official investigations failed to substantiate most allegations of abuse against members of the Muslim Rohingya minority.

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar — Myanmar's military, under international pressure over alleged abuse against members of the country's Muslim Rohingya minority, said Tuesday that official investigations failed to substantiate most allegations.

The military's Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Mya Tun Oo, said a news conference in the capital Naypyitaw that the increasing population of Rohingya in Rakhine state in western Myanmar, along with an increase in the number of religious leaders and mosques, disproved general charges of genocide and religious persecution.

He said official investigations failed to find convincing evidence that widespread rape or other atrocities directed against civilians had taken place, but allegations that the army burned down thousands of homes were still under investigation.

The two-and-a-half hour briefing, including PowerPoint presentations and use of video clips, was an unusually extensive event for the military, which is seeking to counter a wave of accusations against it. Mya Tun Oo discussed specific cases raised by human rights investigators, saying the government was unable to find firsthand or verifiable accounts that could confirm them. However, critics have said the government cannot expect to conduct a credible investigation by itself and should allow an independent international investigation.

The government has barred independent media access to the Rohingya area of Rakhine since an army crackdown began in October after insurgents killed nine police guards along the border with Bangladesh. Human rights groups have said that satellite photos support their allegations of the mass burning of houses, which the government had earlier dismissed as the work of insurgents.

The U.N.'s human rights agency in early February issued a detailed report based on interviews with Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh alleging widespread rapes of Rohingya women by Myanmar government security forces, as well as other atrocities against civilians.

On Monday, after a visit with Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, the U.N's special envoy for human rights in Myanmar called for Myanmar's government "to immediately cease the discrimination that the (Rohingya) community continues to face, to act now to prevent any further serious rights violations and to conduct prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigations into those already alleged to have occurred."

"The magnitude of violence that these families have witnessed and experienced is far more extensive than I had originally speculated," said Yanghee Lee.

Western governments have also expressed their concern about treatment off the Rohingya.

The estimated 1 million Rohingya in Buddhist-majority Myanmar face official and social discrimination. Most are regarded as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Many fled home during communal violence in 2012 and over 100,000 live in refugee camps.

