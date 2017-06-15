Missing Shiloh sailor found alive on ship

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan – A missing USS Shiloh sailor who was presumed to have fallen overboard has been found alive aboard the ship, Navy officials announced in a statement Thursday.

Navy officials released few details but said Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Mims will be transferred to the USS Ronald Regan for a medical evaluation and then will receive a recommendation for follow on care.

“We are thankful to have found our missing shipmate and appreciate all the hard work of our sailors and Japanese partners in searching for him,” Carrier Strike Group 5 Commander Rear Adm. Charles Williams said in the statement.

“I am relieved that this sailor’s family will not be joining the ranks of Gold Star Families that have sacrificed so much for our country.”

Navy Times reported that Mims may have hid himself in one of the engine rooms. It remains unclear how Mims, who has been missing since June 8, survived and avoided crew searches of the ship.

Navy officials suspended the search for Mims on June 11.

During the search, the Shiloh’s crew conducted multiple searches of the ship. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Japan Coast Guard ships spent more than 50 hours searching for Mims in a 5,500 square mile area.

Helicopters and other aircraft from the Shiloh, USS McCampbell, USS Barry, USS John S. McCain and the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan also assisted in the search before it was suspended

The Navy statement said that the Shiloh crew continued searching the ship even after surface and air searches were canceled. A previous statement released by the Navy stated that the crew was in the process of planning a memorial service for Mims, who was presumed lost at sea.

Mims joined the Navy in February 2014 and reported to the Shiloh the following August. His awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon and Sea Service Ribbon, the statement said.

Mims was presumed to have been the second sailor to fall overboard a Navy ship in a week. On June 6, Petty Officer Christopher Clavin of the USS Normandy was reported missing while the ship trained off the North Carolina coast. Navy and Coast Guard ships searched for Clavin for more than 76 hours, officials said.

