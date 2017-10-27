Mattis pushes for diplomacy with North Korea during DMZ visit

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis greets South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo near the Military Demarcation Line at Panmunjom, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

SEOUL, South Korea — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the United States is committed to a diplomatic solution to the growing threat from North Korea during a visit Friday to the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.

Mattis, who arrived in Seoul late Thursday, also expressed solidarity with South Korea after he flew to Camp Bonifas in a Black Hawk helicopter to begin a tour of the tense border area.

“I’m here today to reinforce the United States’ ironclad commitment to the South Korean people,” he said, standing just a few feet away from the Military Demarcation Line that separates the two countries.

With his South Korean counterpart beside him, Mattis said “we stand shoulder to shoulder with you, with your soldiers and with your people in confronting the threat posed by Kim Jong Un’s regime.”

North Korean soldiers watched his every move from the other side during his visit to the truce village of Panmunjom. A tour group that appeared to include foreigners also observed the scene from the top balcony of North Korea’s main building there.

The defense secretary was meeting with South Korean officials this weekend for security talks on how to deal with Pyongyang ahead of a planned visit by President Donald Trump next month.

Tensions have risen sharply over the past year and a half as North Korea increased the pace of its nuclear weapons program with the stated goal of developing a missile that could target the United States.

Trump, meanwhile, has made a series of bellicose statements including a warning that he’ll “totally destroy” the North if forced to defend the U.S. or its allies.

Mattis took a more measured tone as he addressed reporters after touring the blue armistice building that straddles the Military Demarcation Line.

“North Korean provocations continue to threaten regional and world peace,” he said.

He pointed to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s efforts to use punishing economic sanctions and international pressure to get the North back to the negotiating table.

“Our goal is not war, but rather the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

Earlier this week, Mattis met with defense ministers from Southeast Asia in the Philippines, where he said “we made clear our mutual commitment to a diplomatic solution.”

The Trump administration has bounced between threatening military action and pressing for talks with the North amid heated rhetoric from both sides.

For its part, North Korea has insisted its nuclear weapons program is not up for negotiation. It also has made rapid progress with a series of missile tests and conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3 despite several rounds of U.N. Security Council sanctions.

Mattis also will co-chair a security meeting on Saturday with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo focusing on the longstanding alliance between the two countries and the crisis with North Korea.

