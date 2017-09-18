Mattis: No need yet to shoot down North Korean missiles

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis awaits the arrival of two top Mexican defense officials at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2017.

WASHINGTON— Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. has not attempted to shoot down any of North Korea's missiles — including two that have recently overflown Japan — because they have not posed a direct threat.

In remarks to reporters at the Pentagon, Mattis said U.S. and Japanese missile defenses have been ready to respond, but were not needed.

If a North Korean missile were to threaten U.S. or Japanese territory, he said, "that would elicit a different response from us."

He said North Korea is deliberately carrying out tests that come as close as possible to provoking the U.S. without drawing a military response.

North Korea has said it is developing a long-range missile force capable of delivering a nuclear weapon to U.S. territory.