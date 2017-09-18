Mattis: No need yet to shoot down North Korean missiles
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 18, 2017
WASHINGTON— Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. has not attempted to shoot down any of North Korea's missiles — including two that have recently overflown Japan — because they have not posed a direct threat.
In remarks to reporters at the Pentagon, Mattis said U.S. and Japanese missile defenses have been ready to respond, but were not needed.
If a North Korean missile were to threaten U.S. or Japanese territory, he said, "that would elicit a different response from us."
He said North Korea is deliberately carrying out tests that come as close as possible to provoking the U.S. without drawing a military response.
North Korea has said it is developing a long-range missile force capable of delivering a nuclear weapon to U.S. territory.
