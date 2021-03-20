Maritime Self-Defense Force commissions eighth Aegis destroyer

TOKYO — The Maritime Self-Defense Force on Friday commissioned its eighth Aegis destroyer, the Haguro, completing its fleet arrangement of having eight such missile-defense ships as advocated in the 2013 National Defense Program Guidelines.

The Haguro is 170 meters long and displaces 8,200 tons, and operates with a crew of about 300 sailors. It cost about 170 billion yen to build the new destroyer. The new Aegis-equipped ship will be based in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture.

The destroyer is further equipped with Cooperative Engagement Capability, which allows it to instantly share tactical information, such as the location of enemy missiles, with other vessels or aircraft. It is also capable of mounting the new SM-3 Block IIA interceptor missiles now being developed jointly by Japan and the United States.

Addressing the crew aboard the ship on Friday, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said: "This vessel is expected to assume a role as a bearer of comprehensive missile defense capability. I want you to apply yourself to your daily training."

