Marine Corps recognizes first responders on Okinawa for water rescue near Camp Schwab

Members of the Camp Schwab Fire Station on Okinawa pose with the commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Brig. Gen. William Bowers, far right, after receiving Commanding General Safety Award challenge coins. The firefighters helped rescue seven Marine carried out to sea in February.

Marine Corps firefighters and Japan Coast Guard members on Okinawa received special recognition recently for their parts in rescuing seven Marines carried out to sea by a treacherous tide.

The Marines were kayaking from seaside Camp Schwab, on the island’s northeast coast, when they were sucked out to sea, Timothy Johnson, the Marine Corps Installations Pacific regional deputy fire chief, said Thursday by phone. The incident ended with no serious injuries.

The commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Brig. Gen. William Bowers, presented a letter of commendation Tuesday to the 11th Regional Japan Coast Guard, Nakagusuku Station, for its part in the rescue, Marine spokesman 1st Lt. Tim Hayes said Thursday.

Bowers also met with members of the Camp Schwab Fire Station on April 9 and presented them with a Commanding General Safety Award challenge coin.

“This could have been a great tragedy for this base and its community,” he told the firefighters, according to a Marine Corps statement. “You all responded quickly, confidently and professionally.”

The incident took place the morning of Feb. 15, when the Marines left the Schwab beach in their kayaks under sunny skies, Johnson said. However, the wind suddenly picked up and the outgoing tide carried the seven out to sea near Ginoza. Schwab firefighters were called at 10:40 a.m.

Three Marines paddled back against the tide, Johnson said. Another three made it to a small island, called Frog Rock, and the seventh, carried a little over a mile out to sea, was lodged atop a reef.

Two firefighters jumped on jet skis and raced out to the Marines, Johnson said. They were met by two rigid inflatable boats from the Japan Coast Guard, also based at Schwab. Together, they completed the rescue.

The Marines were treated by a Navy corpsman and released at the scene, Johnson said.

Eleven first responders from Camp Schwab Fire Station participated in the rescue, the Marine statement said.

“We have a good group of firefighters,” Johnson said. “This was a great success for all members involved.”

The Schwab station responds to at least five water emergencies per summer, the statement added. This incident was its fourth of the year.

burke.matt@stripes.com

Twitter: @MatthewMBurke1